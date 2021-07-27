Everstone, Yondr to jointly deploy $1 bn to build data centers in India

“EverYondr’s early acquisition of its first campus in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reinforces our commitment to the region. Unlike other mature hyperscale markets, data centers in India require a proactive approach to development and a streamlined delivery process. Bringing together Everstone’s deep knowledge of the Indian market and Yondr’s technical expertise and track record in developing capacity at scale, this joint venture will deliver unrivalled value to our hyperscale clients," said Dave Newitt, CEO at Yondr Group.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}