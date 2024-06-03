‘Everyone I meet..’: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal praises Bengaluru as India's best city for entrepreneurs, career growth
Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal has lauded Bengaluru as India's best city, emphasizing its appeal to aspiring entrepreneurs. "Everyone I meet these days wants to move to Bangalore. Best City in India," Munjal posted on X (formerly Twitter).