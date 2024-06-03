Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal has lauded Bengaluru as India's best city, emphasizing its appeal to aspiring entrepreneurs. "Everyone I meet these days wants to move to Bangalore. Best City in India," Munjal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Munjal further asserted that Bengaluru should be the top choice for founders looking to start their own companies, saying, "And the only place you should be if you’re thinking of starting a company."

Munjal's praise for Bengaluru resonated with many social media users.

One user commented, "Not even starting a company, if you want non-linear outcomes in your career, BLR is the place with the highest probability!"

Another user highlighted the city's advantages: "Its robust infrastructure, talent pool, and cosmopolitan culture foster innovation. The city's pro-business policies and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit make it an ideal launchpad for new ventures. Moreover, its pleasant weather throughout the year aids productivity."

A third user added, “Weather and the whole startup vibe very much keep you alive in Bangalore."

However, some users disagreed with Munjal's assessment. One person pointed out, “If you are looking to build a career in tech there are still alternatives to Bangalore like Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai. But if you want to build a career in finance, there is no other alternative to Mumbai."

Another user expressed scepticism, saying, "Not very sure about that, especially with 'pure tech' firms that are globally going remote these days. When tech is the product and not the enabler of a service, people will choose a better location, more mobility, and freedom."

