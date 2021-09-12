Everything must go! The American car dealership is for sale.

Some dealers said the rise of online buying won’t diminish the importance of these local businesses to buyers. “Gradually, there’s going to be more and more done digitally," said Paul Walser, a Minnesota dealer and chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association. “But I don’t see a time—at least in the next few years—where the importance of that face-to-face contact is going to be eliminated." The industry, he added, “ is still very, very dependent upon dealers all across this country, in rural markets in particular, connecting with their consumers."