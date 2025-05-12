Evolvence India courts domestic LPs for its largest fund yet, eyes $300 million
SummaryAmid tightening US fundraising and rising Indian interest in private equity, Evolvence India plans to raise $300 million, with a $100 million domestic tranche and potential green shoe option.
Mumbai: Evolvence India is gearing up to raise its fifth fund, targeting a corpus of $300 million, including $100 million from Indian investors, according to managing partner Ajit Kumar.
