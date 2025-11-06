Evonith targets aggressive ramp-up in steel capacity by 2030
Summary
The company plans to scale up to 6 million tonnes per annum of capacity over the next three to five years from its existing 0.8 mtpa, according to chairman Jai Saraf.
Nithia Capital-owned Evonith Steel, which acquired the bankrupt Uttam Group in 2020, has now set a target to become India’s fifth-largest steelmaker.
