Evonith targets aggressive ramp-up in steel capacity by 2030

The Wardha steel operations trace their roots to 1970, when the facility began as Gupta Tubes and Pipes Pvt. Ltd. It later became Lloyds Steel Industries Ltd. in 1986, and was acquired by the Uttam Group in 2012 and renamed Uttam Value Steels Ltd. Following the 2020 acquisition, the company was rebranded as Evonith Metallics (EML) and Evonith Value Steel (EVSL) under the Evonith Steel umbrella.