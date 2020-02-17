Ex-TCS veteran joins TVS Supply Chain Solutions as Joint MD and CEO

Mumbai: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (TVS SCS), part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has today announced the appointment of Ravi Viswanathan as joint managing director (JMD). He took over the role with effect from 14 February, 2020.

Additionally, Viswanathan, who has served Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for three decades, will take up the role of chief executive officer of the TVS Group company from 1 April, 2020. He will report to R. Dinesh, managing director at TVS SCS, and is also the fourth generation member of the T V Sundaram Iyengar family.

In his previous stint, Viswanathan was the global chief marketing officer at TCS, and is known to have built multiple business units and establishing strong client support capabilities.

“With his multi-faceted career at TCS, he brings the experience of creating a truly global Indian business, working across industries, clients and cultures. The board believes that Ravi is the right person to take TVS Supply Chain Solutions forward, as we build a globally integrated, and technology-driven supply chain solutions company," said Dinesh, who overlooks TVS & Sons Pvt Ltd (auto dealership business) and its two subsidiaries – TVS SCS Ltd and TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd (aftermarket).

Started as a business unit of T V Sundram Iyengar & Sons Ltd in 1995, the supply chain solutions unit was later established as a separate entity under the name TVS Logistics Services Limited in December 2004. However, the company was rechristened as TVS Supply Chain Solutions last year. With business presence in over 50 countries, TVS SCS currently caters to clients across sectors like automobile, IT, healthcare, telecom, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and defence.