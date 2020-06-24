Examinations for final year students in universities and other higher education institutions have been cancelled in view of rising covid-19 cases in India according to officials.

The new session is now likely to begin in October.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and terminal semester examination, and the academic calendar.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day. While the government has eased several restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

The UGC had in April formed two committees to deliberate on issues arising due to the lockdown to avoid academic loss and take appropriate measures for the future of students.

Cases of Covid-19 have surged in India over the last couple of weeks and as per the latest data provided there have been a total of 4,56,183 cases in the country, 15,968 of which have come in the last 24 hours.

More than 56% of the patients who have had the virus though have recovered from the same and there remain 1, 83, 022 active cases. 14,476 people have so far lost their battle against the virus.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via