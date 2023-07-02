comScore
MUMBAI : Former Care Ratings managing director and chief executive Rajesh Mokashi has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) challenging a recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order barring him from engaging with any Sebi-registered intermediaries for two years.

Following an investigation into whistleblower complaints since 2018, Sebi said in April that Mokashi had violated the Credit Rating Agency regulations. It was also revealed that he along with non-executive chairman of Care Ratings SB Mainak, interfered with the ratings process and granted AAA ratings to clients who paid higher fees.

“The appeal seeks an immediate stay on the market regulator’s order," people aware of the development said. A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala will hear the matter on Monday, a court filing showed.

Sebi had alleged that Mokashi interfered with the ratings committee’s decision when it assessed instruments issued by Yes Bank, Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd (Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd) as well as Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd.

The regulator held that he was only paying “performative obeisance" to the regulatory mandate by not being a part of rating committees but was still interfering in decisions.

Sebi had also investigated into the ratings process for DHFL, Yes Bank and stressed infrastructure financier IL&FS, following the allegations.

“In the course of these proceedings, the findings arrived at upon a consideration of the material available on record, have brought to the fore the existence of a skewed hierarchical relationship allowing the noticee two (Mokashi) to exert influence on employees of Care for ensuring favourable ratings towards certain issuers," the order said.

However, Sebi dismissed the case against Mainak without any further directions, saying there was no evidence to support the claim that he had also influenced the decisions in favour of the issuers under investigation.

Updated: 02 Jul 2023, 10:19 PM IST
