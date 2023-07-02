Ex-Care Ratings chief moves SAT1 min read 02 Jul 2023, 10:19 PM IST
Following an investigation into whistleblower complaints since 2018, Sebi said in April that Mokashi had violated the Credit Rating Agency regulations.
MUMBAI : Former Care Ratings managing director and chief executive Rajesh Mokashi has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) challenging a recent Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order barring him from engaging with any Sebi-registered intermediaries for two years.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×