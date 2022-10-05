Excess capacity big concern for a volatile aviation sector

With the removal of the cap on capacity deployment in October last year, the aviation sector has faced another problem. While airlines now had the ambit to deploy 100% capacity, the implementation had a key challenge—demand. The demand for air travel has not recovered sustainably so far. The demand faced several setbacks when travel sentiment dipped because of different waves of covid in India. In addition, the high airfares in an inflationary environment also made people postpone travel plans, affecting air traffic. The rise in jet fuel prices further pressured airlines to choose between flying routes with barely any demand or parking the aeroplane until a suitable network is chalked out.

