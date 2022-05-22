NEW DELHI : Traders said a cut in excise duty in the prices of petrol and diesel could reduce prices of items of daily goods by at least 10%.

On Saturday the government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and of diesel by ₹7 per litre.

In a note on Sunday, Confederation of all India traders (CAIT) said exemption in fuel prices will help reduce prices of everyday items.

“Similarly, prices of other commodities should also come down because the cost of transportation of raw materials will also be cheaper now which may cause lowering of prices," the association that represents scores of small and large traders said.

CAIT also added that following the footstep of central government, all the states should lower the rates of VAT.

The Centre on Saturday announced several economic relief measures including the lowering the excise duty on petrol and diesel, subsidy for gas cylinders, among other such steps to counter high inflation.

“It is very important now to ensure that the big manufacturers should also bring down the prices of their products. It has been seen in the past that often the people of the country do not get the benefit of this type of reductions," said Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General, CAIT.

CAIT said that 80% of movement of goods in the country is through road transport, which is driven by petrol and diesel.

“Raw material is transported via road to make any item and in this process road transport is used at least thrice from factory to consumer and there is huge consumption of petrol and diesel at each stage. . The government has reduced the excise duty on petrol by about 10% and on diesel by about 8%. Therefore, according to a rough estimate, this reduction should result in a reduction of about 10% in the prices of all goods, which should be directly benefited by the consumers," he said.

Companies have been compelled to take price hikes to counter high raw material inflation; meanwhile this is hurting consumers who are cutting back on monthly spends. A relief in fuel costs will somewhat aid consumer demand.