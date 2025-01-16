Partners Group, Brookfield, KKR, Macquarie, Actis show interest to invest $200 mn in Excitel
Summary
- 15 prospective buyers sign non-disclosure agreements at a time India’s $3-billion wired internet market is expected to grow exponentially
New Delhi: A raft of investors including Switzerland-based Partners Group AG, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and KKR have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) to potentially invest in internet services provider Excitel Broadband Pvt Ltd, in a $200 million equity deal, said two people aware of the development.