Excitel shelves $200-million fundraise plans as exit pressure from seed investor subsides

Internet service provider Excitel Broadband has shelved its plan to raise funds, choosing to rely instead on internal cash flows to fuel its growth and expansion, chief executive Varun Pasricha told Mint in an interview.
The company, valued around $175 million, was previously exploring a fundraise of up to $200 million to facilitate an exit for its investors and to pursue growth through acquisitions. Last year, Mint reported that 15 companies including Partners Group AG, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, Macquarie and Actis signed non-disclosure agreements for a potential investment in Excitel. The company had appointed Avendus Capital as banker for the funding round.
“We are not in the market to raise money from anyone right now,” Pasricha said. “The trigger to raise money was because the VC fund which did the seed round in Excitel, and came on board in 2015, was looking for an exit. We did receive a few offers, none of which were acceptable to our investors, including those who were exiting.”