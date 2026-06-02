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Excitel shelves $200-million fundraise plans as exit pressure from seed investor subsides

Jatin Grover
2 min read2 Jun 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Excitel reported its first-ever profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore in FY26, compared with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74 crore loss in FY25, reducing pressure for a capital raise and investor exits.
Excitel reported its first-ever profit of ₹40 crore in FY26, compared with a ₹74 crore loss in FY25, reducing pressure for a capital raise and investor exits.
Summary

The broadband provider will fund its IPTV expansion through internal cash flows after shutting down underperforming markets to post its first-ever profit in FY26.

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Internet service provider Excitel Broadband has shelved its plan to raise funds, choosing to rely instead on internal cash flows to fuel its growth and expansion, chief executive Varun Pasricha told Mint in an interview.

Internet service provider Excitel Broadband has shelved its plan to raise funds, choosing to rely instead on internal cash flows to fuel its growth and expansion, chief executive Varun Pasricha told Mint in an interview.

The company, valued around $175 million, was previously exploring a fundraise of up to $200 million to facilitate an exit for its investors and to pursue growth through acquisitions. Last year, Mint reported that 15 companies including Partners Group AG, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, Macquarie and Actis signed non-disclosure agreements for a potential investment in Excitel. The company had appointed Avendus Capital as banker for the funding round.

The company, valued around $175 million, was previously exploring a fundraise of up to $200 million to facilitate an exit for its investors and to pursue growth through acquisitions. Last year, Mint reported that 15 companies including Partners Group AG, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, Macquarie and Actis signed non-disclosure agreements for a potential investment in Excitel. The company had appointed Avendus Capital as banker for the funding round.

“We are not in the market to raise money from anyone right now,” Pasricha said. “The trigger to raise money was because the VC fund which did the seed round in Excitel, and came on board in 2015, was looking for an exit. We did receive a few offers, none of which were acceptable to our investors, including those who were exiting.”

Also Read | Airtel’s priority plan may not be in breach of net-neutrality norms: officials

Exit pressure fades

While Pasricha did not name the investor that was seeking an exit, Bulgarian venture capital fund NEVEQ had made the initial seed investment of $1.5 million in Excitel in 2015. The company has raised about $17 million across three funding rounds from investors such as Impetus Capital, BlackPeak Capital, and others.

Excitel currently operates in about 44 cities and towns in India and has one million home broadband customers. It reported a 40 crore profit in FY26, its first ever, after posting a 74 crore loss the previous year, Pasricha said. Because of this turnaround, there is now no exit pressure from the investor, he added.

The company achieved this profit primarily by shutting down operations in about 10 small or underperforming markets, including Mumbai, Ambala, and Karnal, and focussing on its core markets such as Delhi, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The company also reduced its depreciation cost by optimizing asset utilization, reusing more than 80% of the routers from users who cancelled their service. In FY26, Excitel’s revenue from operations grew 2.5% to 530 crore.

Also Read | Trai quizzes Airtel over ‘fast lane’ 5G plans amid net neutrality concerns

“We will in all likelihood cross 50 crore PAT (profit after tax) in 2026-27. This is essentially capital available to deploy to expand our services. So we want to really invest in a big way in rolling out the IPTV (internet protocol television) service,” Pasricha said, adding there is still a market opportunity for the company to grow two to three times over the next three to four years.

Asked about competition from telecom companies, Pasricha said their massive subscriber base gives them a distinct advantage over smaller internet service providers, allowing them to source OTT and broadcasting bundles at much cheaper rates. Despite these cost disadvantages, Excitel said it has been able to grow its subscriber base by offering value for money and high speeds in competing plans compared to telcos.

Regarding rising costs driven by the West Asia conflict and surging memory chip prices, Pasricha noted that internet service providers have seen a direct increase in set-top box prices. Available for $15-$16 until January, they now cost $25, he said.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Is unlicensed band radio a low-cost fix for home broadband woes?
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Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsExcitel shelves $200-million fundraise plans as exit pressure from seed investor subsides

Excitel shelves $200-million fundraise plans as exit pressure from seed investor subsides

Jatin Grover
2 min read2 Jun 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Excitel reported its first-ever profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore in FY26, compared with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74 crore loss in FY25, reducing pressure for a capital raise and investor exits.
Excitel reported its first-ever profit of ₹40 crore in FY26, compared with a ₹74 crore loss in FY25, reducing pressure for a capital raise and investor exits.
Summary

The broadband provider will fund its IPTV expansion through internal cash flows after shutting down underperforming markets to post its first-ever profit in FY26.

Gift this article

Internet service provider Excitel Broadband has shelved its plan to raise funds, choosing to rely instead on internal cash flows to fuel its growth and expansion, chief executive Varun Pasricha told Mint in an interview.

Internet service provider Excitel Broadband has shelved its plan to raise funds, choosing to rely instead on internal cash flows to fuel its growth and expansion, chief executive Varun Pasricha told Mint in an interview.

The company, valued around $175 million, was previously exploring a fundraise of up to $200 million to facilitate an exit for its investors and to pursue growth through acquisitions. Last year, Mint reported that 15 companies including Partners Group AG, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, Macquarie and Actis signed non-disclosure agreements for a potential investment in Excitel. The company had appointed Avendus Capital as banker for the funding round.

The company, valued around $175 million, was previously exploring a fundraise of up to $200 million to facilitate an exit for its investors and to pursue growth through acquisitions. Last year, Mint reported that 15 companies including Partners Group AG, Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management, Macquarie and Actis signed non-disclosure agreements for a potential investment in Excitel. The company had appointed Avendus Capital as banker for the funding round.

“We are not in the market to raise money from anyone right now,” Pasricha said. “The trigger to raise money was because the VC fund which did the seed round in Excitel, and came on board in 2015, was looking for an exit. We did receive a few offers, none of which were acceptable to our investors, including those who were exiting.”

Also Read | Airtel’s priority plan may not be in breach of net-neutrality norms: officials

Exit pressure fades

While Pasricha did not name the investor that was seeking an exit, Bulgarian venture capital fund NEVEQ had made the initial seed investment of $1.5 million in Excitel in 2015. The company has raised about $17 million across three funding rounds from investors such as Impetus Capital, BlackPeak Capital, and others.

Excitel currently operates in about 44 cities and towns in India and has one million home broadband customers. It reported a 40 crore profit in FY26, its first ever, after posting a 74 crore loss the previous year, Pasricha said. Because of this turnaround, there is now no exit pressure from the investor, he added.

The company achieved this profit primarily by shutting down operations in about 10 small or underperforming markets, including Mumbai, Ambala, and Karnal, and focussing on its core markets such as Delhi, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The company also reduced its depreciation cost by optimizing asset utilization, reusing more than 80% of the routers from users who cancelled their service. In FY26, Excitel’s revenue from operations grew 2.5% to 530 crore.

Also Read | Trai quizzes Airtel over ‘fast lane’ 5G plans amid net neutrality concerns

“We will in all likelihood cross 50 crore PAT (profit after tax) in 2026-27. This is essentially capital available to deploy to expand our services. So we want to really invest in a big way in rolling out the IPTV (internet protocol television) service,” Pasricha said, adding there is still a market opportunity for the company to grow two to three times over the next three to four years.

Asked about competition from telecom companies, Pasricha said their massive subscriber base gives them a distinct advantage over smaller internet service providers, allowing them to source OTT and broadcasting bundles at much cheaper rates. Despite these cost disadvantages, Excitel said it has been able to grow its subscriber base by offering value for money and high speeds in competing plans compared to telcos.

Regarding rising costs driven by the West Asia conflict and surging memory chip prices, Pasricha noted that internet service providers have seen a direct increase in set-top box prices. Available for $15-$16 until January, they now cost $25, he said.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Is unlicensed band radio a low-cost fix for home broadband woes?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jatin Grover

Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and Read more

regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.<br><br>A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.<br><br>Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.<br><br>He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsExcitel shelves $200-million fundraise plans as exit pressure from seed investor subsides
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