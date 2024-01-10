Excitel, OTTplay launch affordable OTT + WiFi + Live TV Plan. Check charges and other details
Excitel has introduced the 'Southern OTT Pack' for key southern cities, offering speeds up to 400 Mbps, 17 premium OTT, and a variety of 300+ Live TV Channels at an affordable price starting at just INR 599/mo for a 12-month subscription.
Excitel, India's leading home internet startup has introduced the 'Southern OTT Pack' for modern entertainment enthusiasts in key southern cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, etc. In response to the surging global demand for high-speed internet coupled with diverse entertainment choices, this plan offers speeds up to 400 Mbps, 17 premium OTT, and a variety of 300+ Live TV Channels, including Aha, SunNXT, RAJ Digital TV, ETV, NammaFlix in partnership with OTTplay.