Excitel, OTTplay launch affordable OTT + WiFi + Live TV Plan

Excitel, India's leading home internet startup has introduced the 'Southern OTT Pack' for modern entertainment enthusiasts in key southern cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, etc. In response to the surging global demand for high-speed internet coupled with diverse entertainment choices, this plan offers speeds up to 400 Mbps, 17 premium OTT, and a variety of 300+ Live TV Channels, including Aha, SunNXT, RAJ Digital TV, ETV, NammaFlix in partnership with OTTplay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At an affordable price starting at just INR 599/mo for a 12-month subscription. This is India's first such internet plan featuring content from major south cities and languages, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Guntur, Vijayawada, and more.

On the launch of this plan, Varun Pasricha, COO, Excitel said, "At Excitel, we've been at the forefront of redefining home entertainment. Today, we are thrilled to present India's first South Plan, tailored for the rich tapestry of languages and cultures in regions like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and more. In response to the evolving landscape of home broadband and Cable TV, we're putting an end to the era of restrictive DTH subscriptions and costly add-ons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our new OTT Pack, starting at an affordable INR 599/month for 12 months, not only offers affordable, high-quality viewing but also revolutionizes user experience. By integrating over 17+ OTT platforms into one seamless OTTplay app, we eliminate the hassle of multiple subscriptions and interfaces. Users can now enjoy a library of over 50,000+ titles and shows with a single sign-on."

Further, OTTplay's cutting-edge AI technology enhances the viewing experience by analysing user preferences and viewing history. This results in personalized, cross-platform content recommendations, transforming the way users discover and enjoy entertainment.

Excitel and OTTplay Premium, India’s first AI-powered streaming platform, have joined forces with a shared vision to revolutionise home entertainment. This partnership aims to upgrade the experience as you navigate through your preferred shows, movies, and live TV—all consolidated into one dynamic and comprehensive package. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Expressing excitement about the partnership, Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of OTTplay,"This partnership is a watershed moment for Indian entertainment. With Excitel's lightning-fast internet and OTTplay's AI-powered recommendations, we're creating a personalised content universe that redefines how viewers experience entertainment."

Excitel is actively collaborating on an exciting initiative to introduce a comprehensive North Plan, aiming to broaden its services. This expansion goes beyond just incorporating OTT apps, as Excitel plans to include a variety of regional Northern Apps. This strategic step reflects Excitel's commitment to delivering diverse and region-specific content, ensuring that subscribers nationwide can enjoy a rich selection of entertainment.

