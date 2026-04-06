Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson has stepped down from the helm of India’s second-largest airline, and is currently serving his notice period, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Exclusive: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigns amid losses, operational setbacks
SummaryCampbell Wilson, who joined from Singapore Airlines subsidiary Scoot in 2022, was to continue as the CEO of Air India till July 2027.
Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson has stepped down from the helm of India’s second-largest airline, and is currently serving his notice period, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
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