Ex-diplomat Preeti Saran quits PTC India board in series of exits

On Wednesday, PTC reported a 29% fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September at ₹138.23 crore. In its review report for the quarterly results, the auditor cited the resignations in PTC and PFS and concerns raised by the independent directors. “We draw your attention to Note 9 of the Statement that four independent directors of the company have resigned from the Board of the Company (Jayant Purushottam Gokhale, Sushama Nath and Subhash S. Mundra have resigned w.e.f. 5 December and Preeti Saran has resigned w.e.f. 6 December, mentioning lapses in governance, compliance and various other matters in the company and in PFS," the auditor’s review report said.