'Executive pay should be linked to business sustainability'

Mehta said that not just investors are asking questions about sustainability. Consumers too are becoming conscious of the sustainability track record of businesses in their purchase decisions. If every stakeholder is asking a question holding companies accountable, businesses will have no option but to integrate ESG considerations in decision making, he said. He also said that in a developing country, the shift to a more environmentally conscious way of doing business could only be achieved within a specified time frame given the resources needed to make the transition. “What is needed is a debate so that people ask these important questions," said Mehta.

