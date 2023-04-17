‘The great return’ is on as the allure of startups fades

‘The great return’ is on as the allure of startups fades3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:27 AM IST
New Delhi: Executives who quit their stable jobs for the allure of startup life, with lucrative stock options and impressive job titles, are flocking back to their former employers, accepting similar or even reduced salaries, as they choose job security over the tantalizing prospects of the fledgeling startups.
