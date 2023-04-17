‘The great return’ is on as the allure of startups fades

“About two-three out of 10 who had joined startups are returning. We are treading within the internal salary bands since those who had gone out had done so on the back of inflated salaries and designations," said S. Venkatesh, group president of human resources at RPG Enterprises. The HR head of the tyre to IT conglomerate noted that they get recruited in companies they had worked before because both the firm and the employee are familiar with the work culture and can settle in faster.