Ex-Goldman banker takes stand in risky denial of insider charges

Ex-Goldman banker takes stand in risky denial of insider charges2 min read 17 Jun 2023, 11:48 AM IST
A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vice president testified that he never passed confidential tips to a friend who says they conspired to make thousands of dollars by trading on inside information.
