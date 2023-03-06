Ex-ICICI exec Hitesh Sethia to join Jio Fin as CEO

Sethia’s appointment comes a few months after Reliance Industries appointed veteran banker K.V. Kamath as the non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services. Mint reported on 28 November that Kamath has entrusted a former colleague from ICICI Bank to help build a team. Manish Singh, a former ICICI Bank executive, was the first lateral hire made by Kamath, Mint reported. Jio Financial Services plans to leverage technology capability of the group and focus on “digital delivery of financial products". In October, Ambani’s flagship announced demerger of its financial services business and said Reliance Strategic Investments, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will be spun off before listing as Jio Financial Services Ltd.