Ex-ICICI exec Hitesh Sethia to join Jio Fin as CEO

MUMBAI :Reliance Industries is looking to hire former ICICI Bank executive Hitesh Sethia to lead Jio Financial Services Ltd, the conglomerate’s financial services unit, said a person aware of the development.
Sethia is head of Europe operations at McLaren Strategic Ventures (MSV) and according to his LinkedIn profile, is based in Frankfurt, Germany. MSV provides capital, advisory services, engineering and management talent and had hired Sethia in June 2022.
At ICICI Bank, Sethia spent nearly 22 years till June 2022, as per LinkedIn. He had joined the domestic private sector lender as a relationship manager in the corporate banking group in 2000 and worked in several roles including country head of Germany, head of corporate banking in ICICI Bank UK, chief executive in ICICI Bank’s Hong Kong branch, and in his last role at the lender, was the head of transaction banking business.
Sethia’s appointment comes a few months after Reliance Industries appointed veteran banker K.V. Kamath as the non-executive chairman of Jio Financial Services. Mint reported on 28 November that Kamath has entrusted a former colleague from ICICI Bank to help build a team. Manish Singh, a former ICICI Bank executive, was the first lateral hire made by Kamath, Mint reported. Jio Financial Services plans to leverage technology capability of the group and focus on “digital delivery of financial products". In October, Ambani’s flagship announced demerger of its financial services business and said Reliance Strategic Investments, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will be spun off before listing as Jio Financial Services Ltd.
While not many details are available of the conglomerate’s plans in financial services, Kamath said it is “a great platform to work with and build on the digital future for financial services for the country".
“That is how I got into this. I must hasten to add that it will be in a non-executive role and the days of executive roles are behind (me)," he said at Mint’s Annual Banking Conclave on 12 January.
An email sent to a spokesperson for Reliance Industries remained unanswered.