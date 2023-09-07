Exide Industries invests over Rs100 crore in advanced chemistry battery cells making subsidiary1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 07:20 PM IST
Exide Industries Ltd Thursday said it has invested over ₹100 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd, which is into manufacturing of advanced chemistry battery cells.
