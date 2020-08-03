Home >Companies >News >Exide Industries reports Q1 net loss of 13.56 crore
Exide plant (Mint)
Exide plant (Mint)

Exide Industries reports Q1 net loss of 13.56 crore

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2020, 07:06 PM IST PTI

  • Total income during the quarter under review stood at 2,537.55 crore while Coid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have severely impacted its sales

NEW DELHI : Battery major Exide Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 13.56 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 due to the impact of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a net profit of 161.58 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at 2,537.55 crore as against 3,691.33 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, Exide Industries said in a BSE filing.

Commenting on the earnings, Exide MD and CEO G Chatterjee said COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns to curb its spread caused severe disruption in manufacturing, supply chain, and sales and distribution operations of the company.

"This has caused an adverse impact on its sales as well as profitability during the quarter. The company is focusing on cost control and technology upgradation as strategies to improve the bottom-line," he added.

Shares of Exide Industries on Monday settled 0.74 per cent lower at 154.50 apiece on the BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
DHFL stock traded down nearly 4% after ED investigations revealed that DHFL had lent ₹2,186 crore to Sunblink Real Estate from 2010 (Mint file)

Stocks in News: Mindtree, Bajaj Consumer, Exide Industries, DHFL

2 min read . 17 Oct 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout