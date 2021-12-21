"We have now planned to setup a multi-gigawatt lithium-ion cell manufacturing plant and to participate in the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell manufacturing as proposed by Government of India. Cell manufacturing is an integral part of the Lithium-ion battery manufacturing chain, and we believe that the setting up of this plant will enable us to be more cost-competitive and better serve our esteemed customers,'' said Subir Chakraborty, MD & CEO.