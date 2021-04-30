Exide sails through Q4, but some near-term concerns persist

Apart from these, government’s electrification push of two-wheelers and three-wheelers poses a risk to lead battery manufacturers. “Unlike e-cars, e-two-wheelers/e-three-wheelers do not require lead acid batteries as an auxiliary battery. This would, in turn, impact 15-20% of the revenues of lead acid battery players. Furthermore, lithium also poses a risk to industrial batteries (revenues). Any concrete steps in this direction would potentially lead to the derating of the price-to-earnings multiple," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in their latest earnings review report.