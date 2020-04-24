MUMBAI: Announcing $8.9 billion worth of total contract value (TCV) of deals in January-March (Q4), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has created a new record for the Indian IT sector. But with most of the world working from home, the company is ready to adapt the deal wins across various technologies to the new normal even as it stares at supply and demand constraints, said V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, TCS.

Analysts noted that TCS has leveraged three enterprise mega trends--digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cloud migration--very well which has led to large deal wins over the past three years and will help it bounce back faster. In Q4, the company reported a number of related deals in digital workspace transformation, cloud migration and security which they expect will drive growth in the age of social distancing.

“Partly of course these are initiatives to run the business and keep the lights on. In the new normal, where remote working is showing its advantages, these will be even more important and we see the opportunities here," said Ramakrishnan.

He added that in their secure borderless work spaces (SBWS) model, there can be no reduction in quality, security and productivity. Of course, during virtual distancing a lot of these projects will be led by existing clients where they already have contract frameworks and clear trust measures.

Of the $8.9 billion order book, BFSI deals accounted for about $2.4 billion, retail $3.1 billion, which includes the $1.7 billion of the Walgreens Boots Alliance announced earlier. Deals signed in North America--accounting for 50% of TCS revenue share--stood at $5.3 billion.

One area that has been hit due to the pandemic are regional markets including India, Middle East (double impact of oil crisis) and parts of South East Asia excluding Japan which saw no impact. In India, TCS iON, the company's successful skilling platform that powers a major chunk of large-scale government and private examinations took a revenue hit apart from a suspension of the ubiquitous Passport Seva Kendra’s activities. However, essential platforms for the likes of NSE, NSDL, tax administration, health care, among others, continue.

The company reported new projects with international clients across travel and tourism, real estate, manufacturing - sectors hit worst by the pandemic. But TCS is concerned about cancellations over deferments for now. “It isn’t unlikely for delayed starts and deferments to happen due to the lockdown. We understand the concerns and will stay engaged with customers to see how to work around it," Ramakrishnan added.

Infosys had similar observations along with its concern about conversion rate of deals to revenue slowing down. Wipro has reported some deferrals in client payments and requests for discounts.

What Ramakrishnan noted, however, was that the process of virtual deployment of projects has started, as in the case of a recent investment banking customer where TCS is enabling analytics-led mass personalization. "The transition and onboarding of associates, happened virtually during the lockdown," which Ramakrishnan adds, "gives us the confidence to pursue normal deliveries and deployments".

The management has noted that there has been no slippage in service level agreements so far due to the lockdown, which gives analysts hope about TCS’s ability to brave the pandemic.

“Stellar deal wins by TCS and easing of lockdown restrictions in India underline the FY21 outlook of -2% growth. We expect TCS to show leadership through the crisis and benefit from share gains and vendor consolidation, and to prepare for demand in accelerated cloud migration and digital transformation post COVID," noted a report by JP Morgan. It further noted that a combination of strong client relationships, execution chops and experience in handling previous downturns should help it to shield earnings from demand weakness.

Share Via