Exited Byju’s board, say Peak XV, Prosus2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Three external board members of Think & Learn had stepped down from the board over differences with the founder over the delayed filing of FY22 financial statements as well as its approach to its lenders
MUMBAI : Venture capital firms Peak XV Partners and Prosus Ventures have confirmed the resignations of their representatives from the board of Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd, the parent of India’s largest edtech company Byju’s.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×