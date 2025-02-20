Companies
Exodus from cash-starved ATM firm’s board raises questions on role of independent directors
Summary
- All four independent directors on the board of AGS Transact resigned within days of the distressed ATM manager flagging a cash crunch that disrupted the cash dispensers of several leading banks. This has raised a broader question: If independent directors are performing the role expected of them.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: Within days of AGS Transact Technologies Ltd acknowledging that a cash crunch had forced it to default on bank loans, statutory payments, and staff salaries, all four independent directors on its board resigned in quick succession.
