Half a dozen senior-level exits and the possibility of a second straight full-year revenue decline have put the spotlight on the efficacy of a turnaround at Birlasoft Ltd under its chief executive Angan Guha.
Exodus, revenue strain cloud Birlasoft CEO's Angan Guha’s turnaround plan
SummaryUnder Angan Guha’s watch, Birlasoft's revenue grew at a CAGR of 3.35% between FY23 and FY25, which is among the lowest for a software services provider generating $500 million to $1.5 billion in revenue.
Half a dozen senior-level exits and the possibility of a second straight full-year revenue decline have put the spotlight on the efficacy of a turnaround at Birlasoft Ltd under its chief executive Angan Guha.
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