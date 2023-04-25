Exotel announces brand relaunch featuring a new logo to mark its humanizing engagement3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:12 PM IST
- Exotel, the emerging markets' leading consumer dialogue platform in developing countries, is pleased to announce the rebranding of its brand with a new logo and catchy slogan.
Exotel, the emerging markets' leading consumer dialogue platform in developing countries, is pleased to announce the rebranding of its brand with a new logo and catchy slogan. Exotel's dedication to providing end-to-end solutions to establish related customer engagements is reflected in this strategic step. Exotel's new brand identity communicates its expanded reach and reaffirmed mission in the CX market. With a fresh look, the new logo emphasises the phonetic 'x' in Exotel in six distinct colours. Exotel's logo visuals blend the dynamic 'x' form with a free-flowing design that communicates the company's ideology of continuous connectivity.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×