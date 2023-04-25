Exotel, the emerging markets' leading consumer dialogue platform in developing countries, is pleased to announce the rebranding of its brand with a new logo and catchy slogan. Exotel's dedication to providing end-to-end solutions to establish related customer engagements is reflected in this strategic step. Exotel's new brand identity communicates its expanded reach and reaffirmed mission in the CX market. With a fresh look, the new logo emphasises the phonetic 'x' in Exotel in six distinct colours. Exotel's logo visuals blend the dynamic 'x' form with a free-flowing design that communicates the company's ideology of continuous connectivity.

Exotel now has more than 70 million related client engagements every day for more than 7000 organisations throughout India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has added the Indonesian and UAE markets to its full-stack product offerings. Exotel has also added Ameyo XTRM, an industry-first cloud-based omnichannel contact centre, and the ExoMind chatbot builder powered by GPT-4 to its integrated customer conversation platform.

Exotel has transformed from a cloud telephony service to an integrated customer conversation platform with the goal of delivering CX at enormous scale, speed, and ubiquity thanks to the growing synergies between Exotel, Ameyo, and Cogno AI. An omnichannel contact centre, a communication API suite, and conversational AI are all combined on the new Exotel's potent platform.

In addition to its distinctive Connected Conversations technology, Exotel is well-positioned to strategically leverage significant alliances with hyperscalers. Exotel builds a strong, connected, and secure customer interaction platform by connecting IP-PSTN with the hyperscalers' infrastructure. Exotel now has the means to grow its products quickly and satisfy the needs of companies operating in rapidly shifting markets thanks to this synergy. Customers will benefit from flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency as traditional telephony and cutting-edge IP-based technologies are integrated. Exotel is sure that it will reach USD $100 million over the next 12 to 18 months thanks to a significantly larger serviceable addressable market.

Commenting on the major milestone, Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO, Exotel, said, “Today we are proud to share our distinct brand identity. In the last few years, a lot has changed at Exotel as we have evolved and emerged as a true cloud CX platform, with unified networks, channels, API, bots, as well as virtual telecom operator licenses in India. We have harnessed new technologies, built new products, and acquired new expertise. With so much that has changed with us and around us, we feel it is time we refreshed our brand identity to signal an exciting future, full of new possibilities, to our customers, our people, our partners, and every industry with customer focus."

Exotel is the top customer conversation platform and business-oriented virtual telecom provider in the expanding industry. Exotel is now a fully compliant cloud calling operator thanks to the acquisition of a virtual telecom operator licence in India that enables it to provide affordable end-to-end VoIP phone services. Exotel was established in 2011 and now serves more than 7000 companies across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with a powerful cloud-based product suite that powers more than 70 million interactions daily. Exotel's conversational AI platform, omnichannel contact centre, and communication API suite now assist some of the quickest-growing companies in emerging nations in managing their customer interaction.