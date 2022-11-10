Exotel gets pan-India VNO licence

NEW DELHI: Exotel, a Bengaluru-based customer engagement platform, on Thursday said it has received a pan-India unified licence for virtual network operator from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) which will enable it to serve businesses across the country with its cloud-based customer engagement solutions for remote working.
Exotel said its solutions target sales and customer support functions within businesses of all sizes. Riding on partner telecom networks, the company will now extend its flexible, affordable, and fully compliant internet calling solutions to the entire country.
Ishwar Sridharan, co-founder and COO, Exotel, said, “The grant of a pan-India VNO Access licence is a significant milestone for us. It takes us one step closer to our objective of building the future of customer experience in India, and helping our customers to empower their employees to work from anywhere."
“This licence will further cement Exotel as a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions, with the added advantage of providing seamless connectivity to WFA (work from anywhere) agents and reducing cost for businesses," he added.
Exotel is in the process of establishing a 100% compliant cloud call centre that will advance the government's "Make in India" initiative through strengthening remote work and aiding job generation in tier two cities.
With a workforce of about 1,000 people operating out of 61 different cities, the company has grown to power approximately 88,000 contact centre personnel, 2 billion bot chats saving 27 million human hours, and 8.5 billion human conversations in 2021 alone.
The company provides cloud-based product suite which powers 50 million engagements daily for over 6000 companies in India, SE Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Major players in emerging markets namely, Ola, Swiggy, Flipkart, GoJek, Byju’s, Urban Company, HDFC Bank, Zomato, Oyo, etc, manage their customer engagement with Exotel’s omnichannel contact centre, a suite of communication APIs and conversational AI platform over the cloud.
