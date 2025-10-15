'Expanding opportunities': Tata Steel to include female staff in all three shifts at Jamshedpur plant

Tata Steel on Wednesday announced a major expansion of its gender diversity initiatives, stating that it would deploy female employees across all three shifts at the company’s Jamshedpur plant.

The company's ground-breaking initiative, dubbed "Udaan: Wings of Change," will see an estimated 543 female employees from 21 departments working in three shifts, PTI reported.

Tata Steel Jamshedpur is the flagship facility of the the Tata Steel group, which is among the top global steel companies, with operations and commercial presence across the world.

Phased implementation and scale The deployment of female staff in the Jamshedpur plant began on Tuesday, October 14 and will be executed in a phased manner, with full transition expected to be complete by February 1, next year, the company noted.

“The significant expansion of its ground-breaking initiative, ‘Udaan: Wings of Change,’ was witnessed deployment of women across all three shifts on Tuesday,” the company said.

What is the aim of the initiative? This strategic decision reflects Tata Steel's commitment to fostering greater gender diversity, equity, and inclusion within its workforce, which in turn aligns with its broader DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) objectives, PTI reported.

This move follows recent regulatory approvals from the government, allowing Tata Steel to create a more inclusive work environment, the company said in a statement.

“The 'Udaan: Wings of Change' initiative is a testament to Tata Steel's deep-rooted commitment to empowering women and fostering a truly inclusive workplace,” said Atrayee Sanyal, Chief People Officer of the company.

“By enabling female employees to participate in three-shift operations, we are not only expanding opportunities but also strengthening our organisational fabric through diverse perspectives and capabilities,” she added.

To ensure the success of the initiative, the company has stressed that they have meticulously planned a comprehensive support system. This system is designed to ensure the female employees' safety, security, well-being, and professional growth while working in the expanded shift pattern.

Tata Steel's business growth Tata Steel on Thursday also released its crude steel production report, which rose in India by 7 per cent to 5.67 million tonnes in the second quarter of the current fiscal. This growth is primarily driven by normalisation of operations post the completion of relining of a blast furnace at Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand.

