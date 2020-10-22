Expansion of premium bike portfolio held up margins in Q2: Bajaj Auto

Mumbai: Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto Ltd, which reported a 19% YoY drop in its profit after tax at ₹1,138 crore and 8% decline in its turnover at ₹7,442 crore during the September quarter, recorded growth in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or Ebidta margins during the period.

Bajaj Auto’s Ebidta margins grew from 16.9% in Q2FY20 to 18.2% for the September quarter despite YoY decline in its overall exports and the three-wheeler volumes, which is the most profitable segment for the company.

“Our margins have improved YoY despite the headwinds we have faced in the past quarter. The three-wheeler volumes, which is a very profitable business for us, crashed and is at only 25% of what it was last year. Any dip in three-wheeler volumes would impact our profitability and margins. However, to secure our profitability, we expanded our premium motorcycle portfolio," Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto told Mint in an interview.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic three-wheeler volumes stood at 23,392 units, crashing 78% YoY. Sharma said the recovery is very slow in the passenger three-wheeler segment even as the cargo segment has recovered 50% of last year’s volumes.

Meanwhile, the company sold 550,194 two-wheelers during Q2FY21, up 6%, on account of increased preference for personal mobility. It sold 348,561 units of its Pulsar range and 20,200 units under its premium KTM and Husqvarna brands. Both, it said, were the highest ever volumes for the said brands for a quarter.

Sharma said the company expanded the Pulsar portfolio in the 125cc executive commuter motorcycle segment with new models (Pulsar 125 split seat in drum and disc brake variants) along with sharpening the entry-level motorcycle portfolio to boost margin realisations.

“We sold the highest ever Pulsar bikes in Q2 across domestic and export orders. It is the most profitable motorcycle brand for us. With the help of adding new models in the 125cc segment, out market share has grown from 6% to 15%," Sharma said.

“At the entry level, we sharpened the portfolio so that our margin realisations could be much better. Even the ultra premium brands including KTM, Husqvarna, Dominar and top end Pulsar bikes such as the RS, have all done quite well," he said, adding that he expects the sales to further improve during October and November months on account of festive demand.

While the senior company executive acknowledges that the two-wheeler segment has seen a swift recovery during the past quarter, he said that the market is still behind last year’s volumes.

“It’s no denying that there is an economic contraction. We are not into growth mode over last year. A lot will depend upon how the next 30 days will unfold," said Sharma, adding that the domestic market still has to steer through at least 3-4 months of uncertainty.

