Expansion of premium bike portfolio held up margins in Q2: Bajaj Auto

“Our margins have improved YoY despite the headwinds we have faced in the past quarter. The three-wheeler volumes, which is a very profitable business for us, crashed and is at only 25% of what it was last year. Any dip in three-wheeler volumes would impact our profitability and margins. However, to secure our profitability, we expanded our premium motorcycle portfolio," Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto told Mint in an interview.