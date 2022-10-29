According to Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock Group, "Senior Living segment is still in its very infancy in India, and as such, there are only a limited number of players operating within this segment. However, in India, it is still growing, albeit with its share of challenges. The population projected for the coming decades shows the immense potential for this specialised alternate asset class", he added, "The market for senior living may grow anywhere around 8-15% in the near future".

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}