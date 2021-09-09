New Delhi: Vistara , a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, hopes to operate at pre-covid capacity by the year-end as it expects passenger demand, especially on the domestic front, to pick up during the upcoming festival season. We expect bookings to pick up by mid-September, said the airline's chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan. Edited excerpts from an interview.

How has the domestic passenger demand been?

People have started traveling. On the domestic front, travel demand is slowly coming back. Vistara is currently operating close to the 72.5% capacity cap set by the government. So, we are exploring if this can be increased further as obviously we would like to utilize our aircraft further. At the same time, we are approaching the festive season, the usual peak as far as Indian aviation is concerned. We hope that there are no third waves or external factors that derail the momentum. We expect to go back to our pre covid capacity by the end of the year.

Are caps on fares and capacity a hurdle?

Yes, of course, a free market scenario would be ideal. But, we do understand the need for this from the government's perspective and passenger's perspective. Saying so, we are prepared for them to be removed. But, we will wait for the government directive in this regard.

Have bookings picked up ahead of the festival season?

I think it's still a bit early to say. We haven't yet seen a huge lift for bookings for Diwali as it is later this year. The travel pattern will also depend on holidays like Diwali and New Year. We expect bookings to pick up by mid-September.

What's the rationale behind the airline expanding in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and towns?

From a strategic perspective, we remain an airline that caters more to metropolitan cities but what we have seen is that there is demand that has come in from metro cities to tier two and three towns and cities. For instance, Delhi-Ranchi, Delhi-Raipur, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Bengaluru-Bagdogra. We are seeing more traffic on these routes and these seem to have potential.

How do you plan to compete with IndiGo and other LCCs on these routes?

Cost of operations at metropolitans -- which includes landing, parking and operational costs -- are higher than tier two and three cities. At the end of the day, we make sure to make the most of opportunities, whether this is to feed our international flights from metropolitan cities, or feed traffic to our international airline partners with whom we have code share agreements. Given the current scenario where people prefer to fly direct flights abroad, there's scope for improvement.

What are your future plans on the international front?

We recently restarted flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Male, which happened because of the lifting of health restrictions. Our preference would be to go back to cities where we used to operate like Singapore, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Colombo and so on. In addition, we are looking at air bubbles where there is liberalization of seats.

Do you expect competition from upcoming airlines like Akasa and Jet 2.0?

Competition keeps us on our toes. As far as we are concerned, we have our own growth chart, we are looking at expansion both internationally and domestically. Covid has impacted this. But there are opportunities as far as international is concerned, as people may prefer direct flights. Our market share has increased, but as far as competition is concerned, there may be more coming in but we are focused on our plans.

