'Expect festive season bookings to pick up by mid-September'

People have started traveling. On the domestic front, travel demand is slowly coming back. Vistara is currently operating close to the 72.5% capacity cap set by the government. So, we are exploring if this can be increased further as obviously we would like to utilize our aircraft further. At the same time, we are approaching the festive season, the usual peak as far as Indian aviation is concerned. We hope that there are no third waves or external factors that derail the momentum. We expect to go back to our pre covid capacity by the end of the year.