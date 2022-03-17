Expect Jet's AOC, proving flights done before timeline: Jalan-Kalrock consortium

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, had earlier disapproved Jalan-Kalrock consortium's requests for an exemption from certification processes to revalidate Jet Airway's AOC
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: The new promoters of Jet Airways (India) Limited, a consortium of UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital, on Thursday said they expect to complete proving flights and revalidate the airline's air operator certificate (AOC) in the coming months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: The new promoters of Jet Airways (India) Limited, a consortium of UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital, on Thursday said they expect to complete proving flights and revalidate the airline's air operator certificate (AOC) in the coming months.
“We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways will be re-validated. The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter," the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in a statement.
“We are working closely with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on the approval process and timelines for proving flight, following which the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of Jet Airways will be re-validated. The resumption of scheduled services will follow soon thereafter," the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said in a statement.
"Restarting an airline is a complex exercise that must be done meticulously, in coordination with the regulatory authorities and we are well underway with the process. The timeline reflects the typical duration of an AOC process; however, we fully expect to have the proving flight and AOC well in advance of the filed timelines," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian civil aviation regulator, the DGCA, had earlier disapproved Jalan-Kalrock consortium's requests for an exemption from certification processes to revalidate Jet Airway's AOC.
As a result, Jet Airways will have to operate several proving flights with onboard passengers before completing due regulatory processes to revalidate AOC.
In its quest to revive Jet Airways, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium recently appointed veteran aviation executive Sanjiv Kapoor, who helped steer SpiceJet Ltd through a turbulent period, as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, while also naming former Sri Lankan Airlines chief executive Vipula Gunatilleka as the chief financial officer of the airline.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Jet Airways was led by founder Naresh Goyal for over 25 years before being grounded on 17 April 2019 for running out of cash.
In June 2021, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by Kalrock Capital and Jalan, paving the way for the revival of the airline.
However, despite issuing period statements on the resumption of Jet's operations since last year, the consortium's plans to actually revive the airline has made little progress so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to media reports, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has sought two more months to complete due regulatory processes to revive the airline and has filed an application with the NCLT for such an extension.
The current deadline for securing regulatory permissions like revalidating AOP is 22 March 2022, which is also the effective date, i.e. 270 days from 22 June 2021, when NCLT approved the resolution process.
Meanwhile, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium will have to infuse funds within six months from the ‘effective date’ of fulfilling all the conditions as stated in the resolution plan approved by the insolvency court last June.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In the unlikely event that the conditions precedent(s) are not complied within this period, SRA (successful resolution applicant) would require a maximum of 180 days more to fulfil the conditions. Failing which, the resolution plan would stand automatically withdrawn without any further act, deed or thing," said the resolution plan, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.
In the statement, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium said that it is committed to the revival of Jet Airways.
"We are working with multiple aircraft lessors as well as aircraft manufacturers to source aircraft that will be inducted into the Jet Airways fleet over the next three to five years," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!