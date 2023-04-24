‘Expect solid revenue growth on stabilizing tech spending’3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:10 AM IST
- In an interview, C. Vijayakumar, managing director and chief executive of HCLTech, said the company expects strong revenue growth in 2024, as tech spending stabilizes in sectors such as BFSI.
NEW DELHI : At a time business slowed down for top information technology (IT) services companies, large-cap firm HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLTech) beat analyst expectations in its FY23 earnings and projected a revenue growth rate of 6-8% for FY24. While this is lower than the 13.5-14.5% revenue growth it had projected for the previous financial year, the company outperformed peer Infosys, and performed in line with industry expectations. In an interview, C. Vijayakumar, managing director and chief executive of HCLTech, said the company expects strong revenue growth in 2024, as tech spending stabilizes in sectors such as BFSI. He also discussed how generative AI applications are being built into the company’s existing software platforms. Edited excerpts: