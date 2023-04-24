‘Expect solid revenue growth on stabilizing tech spending’

Will pursuing these new verticals require significant cost and effort in terms of upskilling your workforce?

If we take generative AI as an example, we already have sets of people who are fairly strong in programming, and even in specific languages such as Python and others. They can be upskilled fairly easily in order to help us build some of the generative AI solutions that we’re looking at. But, more than a technical aspect, there is also the role of a business analyst, which we need to bring in for such roles. They’d be important in order to look at a business, evaluate which are the most labour-intensive operations, and how some of that can be enabled through generative AI. That is one area that we’ll specifically look at, alongside technical skills.