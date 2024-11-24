Expect tractor industry festive season sales to grow 8-10 pc this year: Escorts Kubota CFO

Expect tractor industry festive season sales to grow 8-10 pc this year: Escorts Kubota CFO

PTI
Updated24 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Expect tractor industry festive season sales to grow 8-10 pc this year: Escorts Kubota CFO
Expect tractor industry festive season sales to grow 8-10 pc this year: Escorts Kubota CFO

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Tractor sales in the festive months, spanning from September to November, are expected to grow 8-10 per cent this year on the back of good monsoon lifting market sentiments, according to farm and construction equipment firm Escorts Kubota Ltd whole-time director and CFO Bharat Madan.

After a soft first half, the tractor industry is expected to gain momentum in the second half of the ongoing fiscal, growing in double digits, leading to an overall mid-single digit growth for the full year, he told PTI.

"If you look at (festive) season months, which we normally count as September to November, we expect there'll be a growth of 8 to 10 per cent this year over last year's season months," Madan said.

He was responding to a query on how tractor sales in the industry fared during the festive season.

The festive season months account for about 40-45 per cent of the industry sales, he said, adding that this year, "in terms of volume, the industry will be somewhere around 3,25,000 tractors" for the season.

On tractor sales in the festive season, Madan said, "This time, since all the festivals were coming in October, September was a soft month. Otherwise, normally, the festive season starts from September itself".

This time, since everything got concentrated in October, he said, "So, we had a very good October for retail, and wholesale has been quite good, but September was muted. However, you will see the positive impact coming in Q3".

On the rationale behind the market coming back, he said, "After the good monsoon, we saw a positive month of September, during which most stocking was done with the channel partners, and October saw very good retail sales growth at almost more than 50 per cent, which is a positive sign".

Madan said a few months before September, the market was not good, either "flat or degrowing".

On the outlook for the year, Madan said, "Although the first half has been more or less flat for the industry, we expect the second half to grow in double digits, so that overall for the full year, FY25, the tractor industry should record a mid-single digit sort of growth".

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsExpect tractor industry festive season sales to grow 8-10 pc this year: Escorts Kubota CFO

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.