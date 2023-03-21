Expect transactions to surge multifold by April: ONDC CEO

Addressing the Mint India Investment Summit 2023 in Mumbai, T. Koshy, chief executive of ONDC, said the non-profit Section 8 company expects to ramp up from the current 200-300 transactions per day to thousands of daily transactions by this month-end or early April.“In December, we were doing 30 transactions a day, and today, we’re doing, maybe, 300 transactions a day, and by the beginning of April, we’re trying to see that this will rise to a few thousands, and then probably tens and thousands. That’s the way we’re expecting it to pick up," he said.