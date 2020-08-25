Expect zero-debt levels for Tata Motors group in 3 years: Chandrasekaran

MUMBAI: The Tata Motors group is looking to shed its total automotive debt of ₹48,000 crore and become a near zero-debt vehicle manufacturer in the next three years, said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman at Tata Sons Pvt Ltd.

The homegrown vehicle manufacturer is known to be working on a strategic deleverage plan to ensure that its business units, ranging from British luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR) to its commercial and passenger vehicle divisions in India, implement aggressive cost control measures, cut debt and turn cash positive in the next two years.

“Towards this, we have already taken steps and have a target for Tata Motors Group to generate positive free cash flows from FY22 onwards. Overall investments of the group have reduced by 50% during this fiscal year, and we will continue to manage this tightly going forward. The TML Group will also look to unlock non-core investments," Chandrasekaran said while speaking at the company’s 75th annual general meeting in Mumbai.

Tata Motors stock rose 5.5% on the BSE following the chairman's comments at the AGM. It closed at ₹127.05 on the exchange, up 5% from previous close.

Under its aggressive cost-cutting plans, the company aims to achieve cumulative saving of GBP 6 billion at JLR and ₹6,000 crore of cash savings at its domestic business by end FY2021. The cash and cost savings also include roll back of capex investments to GBP 2.5 billion (from GBP 4 billion earlier) at JLR and to ₹1500 crore (from ₹4500 crore) at its domestic business this fiscal.

The management expects that while JLR would turn cash positive by FY22 and the PV business, which was recently hived off as a separate entity as Tata Motors is looking out for strategic investment, is estimated to turn cash positive by FY23 as a result of these measures.

According to PB Balaji, group chief financial officer at Tata Motors, the steps taken to reduce cash outflow would ensure India business to become cash positive by end FY21.

The company’s consolidated revenues stood at ₹2,61,038 crore with a PBT loss of ₹10,580 crore. Its standalone revenues were at ₹43,928 crore with a PBT loss of ₹7127Cr for FY20.

Chandrasekaran also said, while the company continues to sharpen its product portfolio at JLR and has invested heavily in its passenger vehicle business, it has to wait for the economy to bounce back to see momentum in the commercial vehicles business.

