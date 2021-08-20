Mahindra Holidays expects ‘revenge travel’ boom in India, eyes acquisitions

India’s new Covid-19 cases have declined to less than 40,000 a day from a peak of more than 400,000 in May. As movement curbs ease, bored Indians are flocking to local tourist destinations as international travel is still difficult amid recent delta-driven outbreaks in other countries. The second-worst-hit nation saw a similar surge in local travel in the early months of this year after the first virus wave ebbed, but it likely stoked the deadlier second wave that devastated India in April and May.