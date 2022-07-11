Expedia and Booking are getting Googled

An analysis of about 7,000 hotel auctions across Google Travel in the U.S. and Europe by AB Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke published recently showed more fragmentation of the online travel agent market as a result. In 2020, the average U.S. hotel auction on Google Travel had fewer than six bidders, the analysis shows, while this year it had over 26. Nearly 50 websites, for instance, were recently competing for clicks toward a stay at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The result, according to Mr. Clarke, is more price competition with Booking.com and Expedia.com less likely to be the cheapest option.