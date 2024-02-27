Expedia to cut about 1,500 jobs as travel demand moderates

Expedia Group Inc. is eliminating about 1,500 jobs across the globe, that is 9% of its workforce after announcing a leadership transition earlier this month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Bloomberg news agency, some of the Expedia employees have started receiving communications about the job reductions.

The Seattle-based travel company employed 17,100 people in more than 50 countries as of the end of 2023, with about half working in technology roles, according to the company's annual report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Expedia reported disappointing holiday results and issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for the current quarter.

Expedia is prioritizing boosting sales this year after spending the past two years focusing on technical upgrades and a long-awaited revamp of its loyalty program. While its consumer business has slowed to single-digit revenue growth in the past two quarters, Expedia’s enterprise division, which sells advertising and travel technology to corporate clients and powers travel booking websites for major brands like Walmart Inc. and American Express Co., has been contributing double-digit gains to the business, Bloomberg reported.

The company also announced a leadership change with Ariane Gorin, the leader of the fast-growing enterprise division, taking over as chief executive officer on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

