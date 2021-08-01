Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Expenditure on Covid vaccines for people other than staff qualify as CSR: Centre

Expenditure on Covid vaccines for people other than staff qualify as CSR: Centre

Companies can hold vaccination drives for people other than their employees
1 min read . 03:25 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

This stipulation is an extension to an earlier circular which mandated that spending funds for Covid-19 is an eligible CSR activity, said Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Ministry of Corporate Affairs has clarified that funds spent by companies to vaccinate individuals other than employees and their families against Covid-19 will be considered corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure. In a recent circular, the ministry stated that firms may conduct vaccination drives for a wider group to fulfill their CSR obligations.

This stipulation is an extension to an earlier circular which mandated that spending funds for Covid-19 is an eligible CSR activity, the ministry said.

"... it is further clarified that spending of CSR funds for Covid-19 vaccination for persons other than the employees and their families, is an eligible CSR activity under item no. (i) of Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to the promotion of health care including preventive health care and item no. (xii) relating to disaster management," Corporate Affairs Ministry said in its circular.

"The companies may undertake the aforesaid activity subject to fulfillment of Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 and the circulars related to CSR issued by this Ministry from time to time," it added.

Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to spend at least two per cent of their three-year average net profit towards CSR activities in a particular financial year.

