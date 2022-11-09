Experian India to offer free credit scores on WhatsApp

Neeraj Dhawan, country manager, Experian India, says: “This is a significant milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a stronger credit ecosystem in India. As the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service, it shows our commitment to driving financial inclusion in India. At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. By being able to check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to improve their financial health and transform their lives."