Experian India to offer free credit scores on WhatsApp

Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile
Experian India, a data analytics and decisioning company, has announced a service that allows Indian consumers to check their credit score on WhatsApp for free, the first time any credit bureau in India is offering such a service. Consumers can now check their Experian credit reports regularly and monitor their credit portfolio easily.
Experian India is the first credit bureau to be licensed in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.
The initiative introduces a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime. Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile. With India having the largest numbers of WhatsApp users in the world – at 487.5 million users – the WhatsApp messaging service is part-and-parcel of everyday life for Indian consumers.
Neeraj Dhawan, country manager, Experian India, says: “This is a significant milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a stronger credit ecosystem in India. As the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service, it shows our commitment to driving financial inclusion in India. At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. By being able to check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to improve their financial health and transform their lives."