Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Experian India to offer free credit scores on WhatsApp

Experian India to offer free credit scores on WhatsApp

1 min read . 12:37 PM ISTLivemint
The initiative introduces a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report . (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile

Experian India, a data analytics and decisioning company, has announced a service that allows Indian consumers to check their credit score on WhatsApp for free, the first time any credit bureau in India is offering such a service. Consumers can now check their Experian credit reports regularly and monitor their credit portfolio easily.

Experian India, a data analytics and decisioning company, has announced a service that allows Indian consumers to check their credit score on WhatsApp for free, the first time any credit bureau in India is offering such a service. Consumers can now check their Experian credit reports regularly and monitor their credit portfolio easily.

Experian India is the first credit bureau to be licensed in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

Experian India is the first credit bureau to be licensed in India under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The initiative introduces a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime. Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile. With India having the largest numbers of WhatsApp users in the world – at 487.5 million users – the WhatsApp messaging service is part-and-parcel of everyday life for Indian consumers.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Neeraj Dhawan, country manager, Experian India, says: “This is a significant milestone in Experian’s mission to use data for good. We want consumers to get easy access to credit information and build a stronger credit ecosystem in India. As the first credit bureau in India to offer such a service, it shows our commitment to driving financial inclusion in India. At Experian, we believe every consumer deserves access to fair and affordable credit. By being able to check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to improve their financial health and transform their lives."

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP